scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

Spain international left-back Jordi Alba will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the current season, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, May 24 (IANS) Spain international left-back Jordi Alba will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the current season, Spanish media reported on Wednesday. The 34-year-old leaves Barca after 11 seasons at the Camp Nou Stadium, during which time he has won multiple La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles, as well as lifting the 2015 UEFA Champions League, a Xinhua report said.

The defender has decided to leave despite having another year remaining on his contract after a season in which he has appeared less than previously, making just 13 starts from 23 appearances in La Liga, as youngster Alejandro Balde has stepped up to become first choice in his position.

So far, Alba has made 458 appearances for Barca, scoring 27 goals, and during their time together, his understanding with Lionel Messi formed a key part of the club’s attacking armory.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists
Next article
Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

'Even deadlier': WHO chief cautions world over next pandemic

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

News

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

Sports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

News

How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

News

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character

Fashion & Lifestyle

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack on PDA a month after rekindling romance

Sports

Michael Neser's impressive County form not surprising, says Australia coach McDonald

News

‘Asur’ set to return on June 1 with second season

Sports

Josh Tongue earns maiden England call-up for one-off Test against Ireland

Sports

Institutional League will have a domino effect on grassroots football: Bimal Ghosh

Sports

WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reckons Ashwin, Jadeja will feature in India's playing XI

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to second round; Ashmita, Aakarshi bow out

News

Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

Health & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

News

Adhyayan Suman gained weight for his role in ‘Inspector Avinash’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US