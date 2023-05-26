scorecardresearch
Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 26 IANS) Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Friday announced that Argentine midfielder Jorge Pereyra Diaz has signed a new one-year contract, extending his stay with the club until the end of the 2023-24 season. 

The 32-year-old marksman was instrumental in Mumbai City FC’s highly successful season, as the Islanders’ secured the Indian Super League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 campaign.

Diaz emerged as a key figure leading Mumbai City FC’s lethal offence, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions. The Argentine finished with the third highest goal contributions for the Islanders, along with Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

“My journey at this club has been nothing short of amazing. We have achieved great performances as a team and the unity on the field has been exceptional. I take pride in what I have been able to contribute to the team’s success last season, and I am eagerly anticipating another incredible season ahead,” Diaz was quoted as saying in a media release.

“Coach Des Buckingham’s vision for the team aligns perfectly with the players, including myself. Everybody here at Mumbai City shares the same direction and we are all dedicated to achieving success together for our fans and for the Mumbai City family,” he said.

Díaz began his career back home in Argentina with Club Ferro before moving to Club Atletico Lanus. The forward has represented clubs like Johor Darul Tazim (Malaysia), Club Atletico Indipendiente & Club Leon (Argentina), Club Bolivar (Bolivia) and San Marcos (Chile).

The 32-year old turned out for Club Atlético Platense where he was loaned out to fellow ISL side Kerala Blasters before joining Mumbai City FC in August 2022.

 

“It gives us great pleasure to have Jorge with us for another season. His ability to score goals but more importantly link so well with those around him played a big part in our attacking play last season. His awareness and unselfish play with the ball combined with his work rate and understanding without the ball make him an exciting player to regain as we plan for next season.

 I am looking forward to continuing to work with him further as we look to build and enhance our overall play,” said head Coach Des Buckingham.

Agency News Desk
