Jowkhum triumphs with a stunning knockout reserved for Franky Mommin in Aturto 1.2 competition

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) In the first-ever Aturto1.2 Knockout main event, Jowkhum Dilli Singhpo defeated Franky Mommin to win the night title in Arunachal Pradesh.

The action-packed night at Aturto 1.2 saw some of the most exciting and skilled fighters gathered under one roof to promote the finest fight show of the evening rewarding the select few untapped winning talents who came prepared to ace their combat game.

Jowkhum is renowned for writing history as the fighter from Arunachal Pradesh who won battles in Indonesia in addition to winning bronze at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) Asian Championship in Kyrgyzstan.

Techi Karda and Johnny Darlong, who won the title Match of the Night at the second Aturto Fight event, were the night’s other big attraction.

The Knockout of the Night prize went to Diyo Rimo, and Prakamya Gogoi was honoured with the extraordinary Submission of the Night winning award.

Six bouts were held during the entertaining contest. In the first match, Aryan Manoj (KOI RMX), a mixed martial artist and Jiu Jitsu Wrestling cadet, put all on the line against the unbeatable Gautam Moyong (Donang), entering the cage trying to effectively disengage his opponent. Gautam, who is immensely dominating in his local martial arts scene, won through TKO.

Ranjan Thengal (KOI RMX) vs. Prakamya Gogoi (Hillside MMA) enthralled spectators with their intensity as they entered the arena. Prakamya used an armbar submission move to terminate the match for Ranjan to steal the show at the end.

Angel Debbarma from TCA fought Jarbin Kon from Crosstrain Fight Club until the very end of the fight, but was eventually knocked out by Kon, giving the focus to Jarbin, who ultimately prevailed via TKO in the third fight.

It became a draw for Techi Karda in an anticipated move to bring down Johnny Darlong (Hillside)only to win by decision favouring. Whereas the fifth bout saw Diyo Rimo (Abrasumente) knocking out Ningombam Tulasidhas Singh (KOI RMX) to claim knockout of the night award.

