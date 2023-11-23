Jr, sub-jr academy nationals: Laxmi Ammal, SAIl win matches in sub-junior section

Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy emerged victorious in the sub-junior section while in the Junior category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Hubli Hockey Academy registered wins on day 4 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) in Kovalpatti, Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

In the Sub-junior category, Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy registered a 1-0 win against Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy in a thrilling game. After the opening three-quarters of the match ended goalless, Kavisakthibose (55’) netted a field goal in the final quarter to ensure a victory for Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy.

In the second match of the day in the sub-junior category, SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 12-1. Sandeep Lakra (2’, 6’, 45’) gave an early lead to SAIL Hockey Academy, following which Hasti Anand (9’, 31’, 42’), Sudeep Lakra (33’, 47’), Rohit Ekka (53’), Lelson Minz (54’), Arbaj Khan (55’), and Bishal Kaetha (57’) scored goals to contribute to the team’s winning cause. On the other hand, Thangaguru T (14’) netted a consolation goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy.

In the first match in the Junior category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Ashwini Sports Academy 6-0. R

Rohit Singh Irengbam (5’, 38’) opened the scoring for the winning team, while Wilson Xaxa (17’), Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (30’), Abhishek Topno (41’), and Satish Munda (42’) netted a goal each to help Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre secure a comfortable win.

In the subsequent Junior category game, Hubli Hockey Academy defeated Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 15-1. Raju Manoj Gayakwad (2’) converted a penalty corner to put Hubli Hockey Academy in front early in the game following which the team’s Captain Akash Suresh Hulakund (3’, 13’, 60’) scored and Pavan Raghavendra Dodmani (11’, 32’, 39’) scored a hat-trick each. Also, Jadhav Pavan Kesu (43’, 59’) found the back of the net twice, while Vivek Ravi Bagade (47’, 50, 51’, 52’, 55’) netted five goals. Moreover, Sitarhalli Madan R (59’) scored in the dying minutes to add to the winning team’s tally. John Daniel E (7′) netted a consolation goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy,

–IANS

bsk/