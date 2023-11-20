Jr, sub-jr academy nationals: T.N, SAIL win; Berar-Amravati and Republicans held to draw

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), Nov 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy won their respective games in the Sub Junior Men’s category on the opening day of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 (Zone B) here on Monday.

The day witnessed some exciting matches as Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance emerged victorious in the Junior Men’s category while Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati and SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy played out a 1-1 draw and Republican Sports Club and Ashwini Sports Academy drew 2-2 draw in the Junior Men’s category.

In the first match of the Sub Junior category, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy emerged victorious against Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy with a score of 3-0. Captain of Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, S. Lakshmanan Sri, demonstrated exceptional leadership by scoring two field goals and a penalty corner in the 13th, 28th, and 53rd minute respectively. This ensured a strong and confident start for his team in the competition.

In the subsequent Sub-Junior category match, SAIL Hockey Academy dominated Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy with an impressive 19-0 victory. The goal-scoring spree was led by several players: Nevil Kullu (6’, 8’), Arbaj Khan (10’, 16’, 33’, 37’, 49’), Sandeep Lakra (19’, 35’, 46’, 53’), Robin Kispotta (28’), Lelson Minz (31’, 38’), Sayun Ekka (52’, 56’), Bishal Kaetha (57’), Ranjan Paul Ekka (59’), and Anand Hasti (60’) for SAIL Hockey Academy. Moving on to the junior category, the first match between Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati and SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy ended in a 1-1 draw. Rameshkumar Ruthrakumar (22’) scored through a penalty corner to put SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy in front following which Farhan Khan (32’) netted an equaliser for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati.

In the second junior category game, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre secured a dominant 9-1 win against Hubli Hockey Academy.

The goal onslaught for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre included Adhikarimayum Suresh Sharma (4’) opening the score through a penalty corner, followed by goals from Rohit Singh Irengbam (15’, 55’), Satish Munda (18’), Wilson Xaxa (20’), Leitanthem Harish Singh (44’, 58’), captain Jasman Munda (49’), and Pritam Ekka (60’). For Hubli Hockey Academy, Raju Manoj Gayakwad (24’) scored the consolation goal.

The last match of the day ended as a 2-2 draw between Republican Sports Club and Ashwini Sports Academy in the junior category.

Sachin Rushi Rajgade (39’) scored to grant Republican Sports Club the lead in the third quarter. But Shashi Shekhar Rai (46’, 48’) turned the game in Ashwini Sports Academy’s favour with a brace from penalty corners. It was Pereira Kieanan (52’) who scored soon after to rescue a point for Republican Sports Club.

–IANS

bsk/