JSW Sports signs India's Kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) JSW Sports announced the signing of India’s kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat on a multi-year deal.

With an already existing investment in kabaddi in the Pro Kabaddi League with the JSW Sports franchise Haryana Steelers, the company is looking to further expand its impact on the sport and contribute to the growth of the game throughout the year by bringing on board the flagbearer and one of the most iconic kabaddi players in the recent past.

Sehrawat, who holds the record for the most raid points in a single PKL match (39 points), finished with the most raid points for three consecutive PKL editions from Season 6 to 8. Sehrawat was also part of the Gold Medal-winning Indian team at the South Asian Games 2019 and led the Indian Railways to the team’s fourth consecutive title victory at the Senior National Kabaddi Championship earlier this year.

“We are delighted to welcome Pawan to the JSW Sports family. Pawan has a strong presence among a large fan community and kabaddi community. We are keen to build a brand around him just like we have done for Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra and witnessed a tremendous increase in his brand value through the year beyond marquee events. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful association with Pawan,” said Divyanshu Singh, Chief Operating Officer, JSW Sports.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat expressed, “JSW Sports is one of the frontrunners in the sports marketing industry and I am thrilled to be associating with them. The organization has helped several sports stars grow their brand value, and in the right manner, and it is something I am keen to do, besides contributing to the overall growth of kabaddi in the country. I am certain that this association with JSW Sports will be a fruitful one.”

