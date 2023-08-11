scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool's agreement with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 11 (IANS) Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Friday confirmed that his club has come to an agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The deal is worth a reported 110 million pounds ($140 million), which would be a record fee for a transfer in Britain. The fee agreed for Caicedo exceeds the £107m Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

“I can confirm the (Caicedo) deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end. Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement,” Klopp said at a news conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener at Chelsea on Sunday.

The 21-year-old Caicedo has yet to agree personal terms or undertake a medical examination.

However, several media reports have suggested that the midfielder has been keen to move to Chelsea, who have been unable to agree a fee with Brighton.

Liverpool’s move for Caicedo comes after they lost two midfielders, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, to clubs from Saudi Arabia, which allowed the Reds to move for Brighton’s Ecuadorian star.

If Liverpool do conclude the deal for Caicedo, the Ecuador international would be their third midfield signing of the summer, after Alexis Mac Allister, also from Brighton, and Dominik Szoboszlai, from RB Leipzig.

–IANS

bc/ak

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’
This May Also Interest You
News

Prem proceeds to roast away all stress on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

News

DJ Khaled's new album features collaborations with Lil Baby, Future, Lil Uzi Vert

Sports

Third edition of Khelo India junior women's hockey league to be held from August 13

Technology

'Superfood' cardamom may increase appetite, burn fat: Study

Sports

Ambati Rayudu joins St Kitts & Nevis Patriots ahead of CPL 2023: Report

Technology

X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period 

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sam Kerr to start in Australia's quarterfinal if deemed fit

Technology

Scientists say EG.5.1 will not cause a severe Covid infection

News

Daisy Shah, Sharib Hashmi to star in OTT series 'The Ghost of Gandhi'

Technology

Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg to livestream at epic Italy location

Technology

China achieves ‘huge breakthrough’ on laser weapon tech

News

‘Inflector Hu Main’ is more than just entertainment

News

IFFM 2023: Rani Mukerji, Vijay Varma, 'Sita Ramam' & 'Jubilee' win top honours

Technology

Study links common cold virus to potentially fatal blood clotting disorder

News

BTS singer V unleashes waterworks with music video of his single 'Rainy Days'

Health & Lifestyle

India continues to grapple with demand-supply gap in organ donations

News

‘IBD 3’: Deparna Goswami gets new name ‘Bijlee’ from singer Kavita Seth

Review

Movie Review | Gadar 2 | Action packed nostalgia

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US