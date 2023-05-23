scorecardresearch
Juventus slip to seventh after punches both on/off pitch

By Agency News Desk

Rome, May 23 (IANS) Juventus encountered a disastrous setback, dropping to seventh place following a 10-point penalty and a 4-1 defeat against Empoli.

Juve had been previously docked 15 points for inflating transfer fees to augment profits in January. This penalty was temporarily revoked when they lodged an appeal. However, on Monday, the Federal Court of Appeal delivered its verdict, imposing a 10-point penalty on Juve.

This judgment seemingly unsettled Juve’s squad on the pitch as they conceded three goals after the first half on Monday. Despite Federico Chiesa scoring a late goal in the 85th minute, Roberto Piccoli clinched a comfortable victory for Empoli in stoppage time, a Xinhua report said.

With the point deduction and the loss, Juve slid from second to seventh place, an outcome that also assured Lazio of a Champions League spot.

In other matches, Roma extended their winless streak, battling back twice to secure a 2-2 draw against Salernitana.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
