scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kaif salutes blind cricketers as India eye history in IBSA World Games in Birmingham on debut

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former India star Mohammad Kaif on Monday saluted the courage of visually challenged cricketers for excelling in the sport despite being not able to see clearly.

Kaif was speaking at a press conference at which the Indian blind cricket team was unveiled for the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, Birmingham at which the team will be making its debut.

“We as players are not able to play good cricket sometimes and these players are playing the sport and excelling in it despite being not able to see clearly. This is something we must applaud. I salute them and salute CABI and IBSA too. I’m here to support them and I urge everyone to support them. Just wishing the Indian team all the best. My message for them is just go and enjoy the Games and I wish they win the tournament,” Kaif said on Monday.

The Indian blind cricket team will be hoping to make a big splash on its maiden appearance in the World Games, Birmingham, organised by the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA), which would witness over 1250 players and officials from 70 countries participating.

Powerlifting, judo, goalball, football, chess, tenpin bowling, shooting, showdown, archery, tennis and Blind Cricket will feature in the tournament.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) last week announced the captains for the Indian Blind Cricket teams (both men and women) that will represent the country in the World Games 2023. CABI had also unveiled jerseys (for both men’s and women’s teams) ahead of their debut in IBSA World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

CABI chairman Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar, General Secretary of CABI, Shailender Yadav, David Absalon, Honorary. General Secretary, IBSA and Munawar, Joint Secretary, IBSA addressed the press conference here on Monday. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also graced the event, strengthening the morale of the athletes.

CABI in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled has been working for blind cricket players representing India.

The Chairman of CABI Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar said that CABI is excited to be part of the IBSA World Games by sending both men’s and women’s cricket teams for the blind. This is a much-needed opportunity for the cricketers to showcase their cricketing skills at the highest level.

The General Secretary of CABI Shailender Yadav said that CABI is honoured to be part of the IBSA World Games. He thanked IBSA for including Cricket for the Blind in the World Games and this will be a new beginning for all the blind cricketers.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India survive pressure to prevail 3-2 over Korea in key clash
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: India survive pressure to prevail 3-2 over Korea in key clash

Technology

CryptoRom scammers add ChatGPT-like AI chat tool to trick users: Report

Sports

Women's World Cup: England survive penalty shootout, co-host Australia advance (roundup)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan beat China 2-1 to remain in contention

Sports

La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

Technology

Elon Musk’s Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

Sports

Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan get past Punjab FC 2-0 for second consecutive win

Sports

Golf: Korea’s An registers fourth runner-up finish of career at Wyndham Championship

Technology

Scientists discover highest-energy light coming from Sun

Sports

WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

News

From bliss to battles: 5 series that depict strained marital bonds

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G visits Lok Nayak Hospital; issues instructions for treatment of cancer patients

Sports

Athletics: World body ratifies world records for Kipyegon, Girma and Perez

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan says she's '33 and thriving' on her birthday

News

A light-hearted dare game leads to skeletons tumbling out of the closet in '1001 Nunakal'

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi says his brotherly camaraderie with Prem continued off screen

Sports

Scottish Open: Aditi to play Women’s Open, ISPS Handa with 70 in last round; Diksha in hunt too

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US