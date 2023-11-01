Karnataka men deliver gold on Rajyotsava day at National Games

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) The Karnataka State men’s tennis team celebrated the Rajyotsava Day in grand style by winning the gold medal in the on-going 37th National Games being played at the Multi-purpose Ground, Fatorda, Goa.

In a pulsating final played on Wednesday, Karnataka defeated their neighbours 2-1 to claim the yellow metal.

Prajwal Dev emerged as the star performer for the Karnataka team. After Suraj Prabodh went down to Manish Kumar in the opening singles match, where the Mysorean lost 3-6, 2-6, his Citymate Prajwal, playing with an extra bit of zeal powered through to secure a convincing victory in the second singles, beating Asian Games silver medallist and winner of the ITF Dharwad Open recently, Ramkumar Ramanathan in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

Buoyed by the success and a renewed confidence, Prajwal combined with Adil Kalyanpur and took on formidable duo of Jeevan N and Ojes Jayarakesh in the deciding doubles tie. In a fiercely fought battle, at least in the first set, where the Karnataka pair won 7-6 (9-7), demonstrated remarkable synergy and composure in the second set which they claimed easily 6-3 to clinch the gold.

“This victory is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are proud to bring home the gold medal and represent Karnataka at the 37th National Games,” said Captain P Gopinath. “Prajwal has been a jewel for us,” he added.

–IANS

