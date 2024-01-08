Karnataka, Odisha, A.P, West Bengal win in Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind

Hubli (Karnataka), Jan 8 (IANS) Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Rajasthan all won their respective matches on Day 1 of the league stage on the Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024, which began in various venues in Karnataka on Monday.

In all 16 teams are competing in the Karnataka Gymkhana Cricket Ground, Indian Railways Cricket Ground, BDK Cricket Ground, and SDM Cricket Ground respectively.

Winning the toss Jharkhand chose to bat and was able to score 116/6 in the allotted 20 overs. Karnataka defeated Jharkhand by eight wickets at Karnataka Gymkhana Ground in Hubli. Jharkhand scored 116/6 in 20 overs but Karnataka chased down the target in the 12th over. Karnataka’s Deepika was named as the Player of the Match for a quick score of 37 of 28 balls. Karnataka will now face Maharashtra at SDM Dental College Cricket Ground.

Odisha defeated Telangana by eight wickets at Indian Railways Cricket Ground in Hubli. Batting first Telangana was folded for 50 runs and Odisha got over the line in just five overs. Odisha’s Basanti Hansda was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Andhra Pradesh thrashed Chandigarh by 141 runs at Bdk Cricket Ground in Hubli. Andhra Pradesh slammed 254/3 in the allotted 20 overs and then bundled out Chandigarh for 113 runs. Ramya Chodipilli was named as the Player of the Match.

West Bengal defeated Tamil Nadu by eight wickets at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital Cricket Ground in Dharwad. Tamil Nadu scored 141 but West Bengal chased down the target in the 19th over. Pratima Ghosh was named as the Player of the Match.

Madhya Pradesh defeated Gujarat by 95 runs at Indian Railways Cricket Ground in Hubli. Batting first Madhya Pradesh scored 172/5 in 20 overs and then restricted Gujarat to 77/10. Sushma Patel was named as the Player of the Match.

Maharashtra thrashed Assam by 10 wickets at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital Cricket Ground in Dharwad. Assam were all out for 89 runs and then Maharashtra completed the formalities in 11 overs. Ganga Kadam was named as the Player of the Match.

Kerala defeated Delhi by seven wickets at Karnataka Gymkhana Ground in Hubli. Batting first Delhi scored 171/1 but Kerala chased down the target with four balls to spare. Santhosh P was named as the Player of the Match.

Rajasthan thrashed Haryana by 186 runs at Bdk Cricket Ground, in Hubli. Rajasthan slammed 240 runs in 20 overs and then restricted Haryana to 54/10. Simu Das was named as the Player of the Match.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind (KCAB) in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled is organising the IndusInd Bank-supported Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024

Eight matches will be played every day in the league stage. A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups, will engage in spirited competition for the ultimate showdown scheduled on January 12.

The League stage will end on January 10 and the four teams qualifying for the semifinals will battle it out for the top spot on January 11. The final will be played on January 12. A total of 27 matches will be played in the IndusInd Bank Women’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024

The groups for the women’s national.

Group A: Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana

Group B: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam

Group C: Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

Group D: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Haryana.

