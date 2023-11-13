scorecardresearch
Kenya's Kiptoo wins 40th Athens Marathon with new course record

Kenya's Kiptoo wins 40th Athens Marathon with new course record _pic courtesy news agency

Athens, Nov 13 (IANS) Kenya’s Edwin Kiptoo won the 40th Athens Marathon with a new course record, as elite athletes returned to the event for the first time after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 30-year-old runner crossed the finish line at the Panathenaic Stadium in the center of Athens in 2:10:34, marking a three-second improvement on the previous best time held since 2014 by his compatriot Felix Kipchirchir Kandie in the 42km classic course from Marathon city to Athens, which follows in the footsteps of ancient soldier Pheidippides who inspired the race, reports Xinhua.

“I was not well prepared for the race. I did not expect to break the record. I thank my family for giving me ample time to prepare for this marathon,” Kiptoo said.

According to the organizing committee of the Hellenic Athletics Federation (SEGAS), over 70,000 runners from 140 countries and regions participated in the 42km course, as well as the 10km, 5km and kids’ races, setting a record high of participants.

Kenya’s Rhonzai Lokitam Kilimo and Felicien Muhitira of Rwanda followed in second and third respectively in the men’s category, while Moroccan runner Soukaina Atanane finished first in the women’s category in 2:31:52.

–IANS

