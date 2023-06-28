scorecardresearch
Kevin Sinclair to replace Yannic Cariah in 15-member WI squad

By Agency News Desk

St. John’s, Antigua, June 28 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday announced that Kevin Sinclair has been named as the injury replacement for Yannic Cariah in the 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier tournament, being played in Zimbabwe.

Cariah, the leg-spinner and left-handed batsman, had surgery on a nasal fracture last week after getting hit in the nets. He has unfortunately not recovered sufficiently to resume playing at this stage. Sinclair the tall off-spinner and right-handed batsman is due to arrive in Harare on Thursday.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 approved the replacement. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Super Six stage will be played from June 29 June to July 7.

West Indies ended third in Group A with two wins and two defeats and play three Super Six matches against the sides qualifying in the top three positions from Group B. Those three matches will be against Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman.

The final will be played at Harare Sports Club on July 9. The two finalists will progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played in India in October and November.

Squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Rovman Powell (Vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Agency News Desk
