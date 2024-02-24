KIUG 2023: Shooter Tejaswini bags Delhi University’s first medal; Chandigarh on top of medal table

Guwahati (Assam), Feb 24 (IANS) Pistol shooter Tejaswini dominated the women’s 25m Sports Pistol event to give University of Delhi their first medal of the 4th Khelo India Youth Games Ashtalakshmi 2023, while Chandigarh University went on top of the standings on the back of two gold medals from wrestling.

Tejaswini, who had qualified for the final in second position, with a total of 579 points, opened up a two-point lead over closest competitor Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Panjab University and then continued to increase the advantage to win with a total of 36 points at the Kahilipara Shooting Range here on Saturday.

Simranpreet finished with 31 points while Punjabi University’s Ishneet Aulakh took home the bronze with 21 points.

Aulakh joined hands with Pardeep Kaur Sidhu and Arshdeep Kaur to clinch the team gold with a total of 1691 points with Savitribai Phule (1651 pts) and University of Rajasthan (1630) bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh University went on top of the overall standings with wrestlers Ravi Kumar (77 kg Greco Roman), Sachin Mor (79 kg freestyle), Ravi Kumar (77 kg Greco Roman) and Sachin (92 kg freestyle) clinching gold medals at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kohima, to take their tally to 12 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze at the time of writing.

Jain University, champions of the Second edition, were in second place with 8 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze while Savitribai Phule University were third with 6 gold, 8 silver and 12 bronze.

In the archery competition being held at the SAI centre in Meghalaya, Pawan of Punjabi University and Soumya Negi of Lovely Professional University claimed the recurve men’s and women’s gold medals respectively.

In the men’s final, Pawan defeated Mrinal Chauhan of Lovely Professional University 6-4 while Soumya got the better of Bhargaviben Vargishkumar of Hemchandracharya North University in the tie-break.

In the hockey competition being held at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Stadium, Guwahati, ITM University women set up a summit clash with Sambalpur University while Rabindranath Tagore University will meet Bengaluru City University in the men’s final.

In the women’s semifinal, ITM University defeated Punjabi University 2-0 with Lalita and Aanchal Sahu scoring two goals in quick succession in the 59th minute while Sambalpur University defeated Ranchi University 2-1.

In the men’s semifinal, Bengaluru City University thrashed Manomaniam Sundarnar University 3-0 while Rabindranath Tagore University defeated Chandigarh University 3-2 in a shootout after both teams were locked 2-2 at full time.

