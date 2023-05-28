KIUG 2023: Siva Sridhar surges with 5 gold medals, sinks meet record; Aneesh Gowda bags four gold (round-up)

Lucknow/Noida/Varanasi/Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Siva Sridhar of Jain University surged to five gold medals to go with his lone bronze, creating a gap in the race between him and Aneesh Gowda of Christ University, on competition Day Six of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The event experienced one of the lightest schedules of this third edition but was enough for Siva to sink his own meet record in the Men’s 400m medley. His 4:37.21 mins on the day was better than the 4:38.98 mins set in the previous edition.

Aneesh Gowda came second but went on to win the 4×100 Medley along with teammates to add to his gold tally. Aneesh however took the men’s 200m freestyle title later to narrow the gap. Both the swimmers now have seven medals each from the pool as they also won silver and bronze in the men’s 100m Butterfly late in the day.

Jain University lead medals tally

Jain University were still leading the medal standings with nine gold medals in their kitty. They also have five silver and four bronze each for a total of 18 medals won so far. GNDU, Christ Deemed University and Kurukshetra University were following them with four gold medals each while Panjab, Bangalore, Jadavpur, Manav Rachna, Anna and Madras Universities were also in the top 10, the organisers informed in a release on Sunday.

Meanwhile, not far away from Gautambuddh Nagar’s Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik (SVSP) stadium, where Siva was creating waves in the pool, Manavaditya Singh Rathore and Kirti Gupta were helping Manav Rachna University win their third Shooting gold, with the Trap Mixed Team title. They shot a combined 139 out of 150 targets to secure the win ahead of Delhi University’s Daksh Singh and Aashima Ahlawat, who shot 137.

The second gold at the shooting range went to the India international duo of R. Narmada Nithin and Sri Karthik Sabari Raj of Madras University who got the better of Delhi University Sports Council’s Anshika Gupta and Samarvir Singh 17-13 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team final. Mehuli Ghosh and Srinjoy Datta of Adamas University won bronze.

Preetha, Shristi, and Rohit shine in the pool

Also winning their third gold medals in the pool were Preetha V. of Bangalore University, who won the women’s 800m and 200m Freestyle, and Shristi Upadhyay of Jadavpur University, who took the 100m and 200m Women’s Butterfly titles on the day, to go with their first gold medal won on Saturday.

Women power Guru Nanak Dev, Delhi in wrestling

Women wrestlers helped Guru Nanak Dev and Delhi Universities pick two gold medals each at the IIT-BHU indoor stadium in Varanasi of the eight titles decided on the mat.

Sweety in the women’s 53kg and Manju in the 72kg category were the winners for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) while Nikita in the 62 kg and Manju in the 59kg category were the golden girls for Delhi.

Tennis semifinalists identified

At the Ekana Sports City courts in Lucknow, after five days of intense group matches, the semifinal line-ups were identified. In the women’s section, Jain University, Bengaluru, will face Savitribai Phule Pune University in the first semifinal. The University of Madras will take on Osmania University in the other.

Athletics, Archery, Badminton, and Boxing to begin

The popular disciplines of Athletics, Archery, Badminton and Boxing are set to begin on Monday, day seven of competitions. The Athletics programme begins with the men’s 10,000 meters race at 5.40 am at the Guru Govind Singh Sports College in Lucknow.

