Kiwi quick Trent Boult backs Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee to play Kabaddi

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) New Zealand star pacer Trent Boult has ignited a surprising buzz in the sports world, throwing his weight behind teammates Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee to play the sport of Kabaddi, saying the sport required robust leg strength and his two teammates emerge as strong contenders with their athletic prowess.

New Zealand cricketers Boult, Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham found the game of kabaddi interesting when they were shown a few highlights from the Pro Kabaddi League during their time in India for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Meanwhile, Boult backed his teammates Mitchell and Southee to try their hands in kabaddi, “I’ve watched it a couple of times. I think you need strong legs for the sport. I would put up Daryl Mitchell and Tim Southee’s names for this game.”

Furthermore, Santner expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of seeing Glenn Phillips take on Kabaddi. “I’ve probably got the squirminess for the sport, but not the strength. You need to be agile and strong for kabaddi. Lockie Ferguson might play well. He has a strong core and big legs,” he said.

Sharing his thoughts about the game, wicketkeeper-batter Latham said: “It looks like a pretty physical game. It looks similar to Rugby, with guys teaming up to stop one guy getting across the line. I would nominate Glenn Phillips for this sport. He’s a powerful pocket rocket.”

After the conclusion of the action-packed ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, the focus now shifts to the tenth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, commencing on December 2 with Gujarat Giants taking on Telugu Titans in an opening game at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad.

–IANS

bc/