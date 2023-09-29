scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

K'taka CM felicitates gold medal-winning Indian blind women's cricket team

Siddaramaiah felicitated the members of the Indian blind women's cricket team and the blind men's cricket team from Karnataka at the Home Office Krishna on Friday.

By Agency News Desk
K'taka CM felicitates gold medal-winning Indian blind women's cricket team
K'taka CM felicitates gold medal-winning Indian blind women's cricket team _ pic courtesy news agency

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah felicitated the members of the Indian blind women’s cricket team and the blind men’s cricket team from Karnataka at the Home Office Krishna on Friday. The Indian blindwomen’s cricket team won the gold medal, and the blind men’s cricket team won silver medal in the IBSA World Cricket Tournament (Cricket for Bind) .

The Chief Minister felicitated the captain of the Indian blind women’s cricket team Varsha.U and team players, Deepika, Gangavva, and Prakash J, Sunil Kumar, Basappa Voddgol of the men’s team from Karnataka.

The visually challenged Indian women’s cricket team in August scripted history by winning a gold medal beatingAustraliaby nine wickets at the IBSA World Games.

The team of medal winning players led by Govinda Raju, the president of the Karnataka State Olympic Organisation and political secretary to the Chief Minister, met the Chief Minister and presented their demands.

The Chief Minister responded positively and assured tohold a separate discussion with Govindaraju and to takeappropriate decisions to fulfill their demands.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacted with the players and asked them interesting questions about the training the players get, how they recognize a ball, how many matches have they played, etc..

The Chief Minister’s Political Adviser Naseer Ahmed, Life President of Cricket Association for Blind India Mahantesh, CABI President Boosagowda and representatives of Samarthanam Trust were also present.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Williamson to miss New Zealand's World Cup opener against England: NZC
Next article
Vishal accuses CBFC of extorting Rs 6.5 lakh for issuing Hindi certification of ‘Mark Antony’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US