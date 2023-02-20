scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Kyle Jamieson to undergo back surgery; likely to miss IPL 2023

By News Bureau

Wellington, Feb 20 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is set to undergo surgery for his injured back this week and will be out of action for three-two four months, head coach Gary Stead said on Monday.

As a result of surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation, Jamieson will miss the forthcoming Indian Premier League 2023 season, set to take place from March 31 to May 28, where he was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 1 crore.

Jamieson’s suspected back stress fracture is a reoccurrence of the injury that ruled him out of the England Test tour last June. The Kiwi paceman was on a comeback trail, as he has returned to play at the domestic circuit as well as a New Zealand XI warm-up match against England in Hamilton.

He was named in the New Zealand squad for the ongoing home series against England. However, a suspected recurrence of the injury ruled him out of the series.

“Kyle has seen a back surgeon and is getting surgery later in the week,” Stead confirmed. “It’s been a challenging and difficult time for Kyle and a big loss for us. He has been fantastic when he has been around all of our sides when he has been part of them.

“We just wish him well, and we will know more in about three to four months about what that end prognosis looks like for him. Surgery provides a quicker return to play and that’s the encouraging thing for him. We want to give him the best chance of recovery because we know what a star he has been for us,” Stead said.

New Zealand, who went into the first Test against England without the services of Matt Henry and Jamieson, suffered a heavy defeat.

Henry, who missed the first Test at Bay Oval due to the birth of his second child, will be rejoining ahead of the second Test, starting on February 24 here at the Basin Reserve.

–IANS

bc/cs

Previous article
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor
Next article
'Sathiya' to help students in UP secondary schools
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

BJP K'taka in-charge Arun Singh hospitalised over chest pain complaints

Health & Lifestyle

Decision to hold Rs 1-cr compensation to cop's wife not tenable: HC to Delhi govt

Health & Lifestyle

'Sathiya' to help students in UP secondary schools

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor

News

Sonam Kapoor celebrates six months of her 'biggest blessing' shares video

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Sophie Devine proud of White Ferns' comeback

News

Reshham Sahaani praises Hansal Mehta for introducing newcomers in 'Faraaz'

News

Ranbir Kapoor’s female fan breaches security and climbs the stage to grab him during the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar event

News

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls pranking his co-actors on the sets of 'Ajooni'

News

Tollywood personalities, politicians pay last respects to Taraka Ratna

News

Veteran Kannada film director Bhagavan no more; CM Bommai, Sandalwood pay condolences (Ld)

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill stunning in a Floral Bikini-Top and Short Glossy Pink Pants

News

'Paasil' depicts those who avoid being part of wedding preps, says Sapna Choudhary

News

Sehban Azim was 'quite conscious doing a scene like that' in 'Dear Ishq'

Technology

Apple Watch saves owner from fatal internal bleeding after nap

Technology

Some parents may needlessly give kids fever-reducing medicine: Study

Lyrics

Shehzada – Title Track Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Cricket is heading towards being a gentleman's game once again (IANS column)

News

Inderjeet Modi: It took me 3 years to get my first break in industry

Lyrics

Shehzada – Character Dheela 2.0 Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US