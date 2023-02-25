scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: Ancelotti shows faith in referees despite Barcelona scandal

By News Bureau

Madrid (Spain), Feb 25 (IANS) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he has faith in the honesty of referees in both Spain and Europe, despite recent revelations of a scandal involving FC Barcelona.

Speaking on the eve of the Madrid derby against local rivals Atletico Madrid, Ancelotti was asked about revelations that Barcelona had paid seven million euros over a period of 15 years to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was a referee between 1977 and 1992 and vice president of Spanish referees’ committee between 1994 and 2018.

Although Barca explained the payments were for technical reports and information about young players at other clubs, the revelations raise fears that the payments also helped the club receive favourable treatment from some referees over the period, reports Xinhua.

When asked about the affair in his pre-game press conference on Friday, Ancelotti said he had faith in referees.

“There is no corruption here or in Europe. Referees make mistakes everywhere and if they make a mistake, you just have to accept it,” he said.

“I get angry sometimes, but I am super convinced that at this moment there is no corruption in the world of football,” he insisted.

Ancelotti also looked ahead of Saturday’s game, which comes five days after his side beat Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.

“The team is looking good. We left the Champions League match with good feelings and a good dynamic. It will be a special game (against Atletico), against a team that is in good form. It will be a beautiful game,” he said.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
CLOSE-IN: India 'run out' of steam in Women's T20 World Cup (IANS column)
Next article
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India 'run out' of steam in Women's T20 World Cup (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

12 US states sue to expand access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

Health & Lifestyle

Covid marks sixth leading cause of death in US in January

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya engages with heads of missions for deeper collaboration on PMBJP

Sports

Lewandowski slams 'painful' defeat against Manchester United

Sports

I_league 2022-23: Mohammedan sinks Sreenidi after 10-minutes-goal thriller lifts

Sports

Premier League: Vital weekend with Carabao Cup final in background

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa march on to final with thrilling win over England

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin end season with thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United

News

Oaf-Savera packs a surprise with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Ancelotti vs Simeone: The key duel in the Madrid Derby of 2022-23 season

Sports

PVL 2023: Tensions high as Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers face off in Kerala derby

Sports

With win over Barca, Erik Ten Hag raises hopes of Manchester United bringing back glory days

Sports

Odisha enhances budget allocation for sports sector by 34%

Sports

Anamika, Kalaivani sail into semifinals at Strandja Memorial boxing

News

Sai Ketan Rao: Action sequences are my personal favourites

Health & Lifestyle

Cleaner air may boost children's lung capacity: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US