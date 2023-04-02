La Liga: Barcelona go 15 clear in Spain with 4-0 win at Elche

Madrid, April 2 (IANS) FC Barcelona opened a 15-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday night with a 4-0 win away to Elche.

Sebastian Beccacece was making his debut as the fourth permanent Elche coach of the season, but his arrival did little to change the dynamics of a side that was bottom of the table with just two wins all season.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a slightly lucky goal following a free kick in the 20th minute and Ansu Fati doubled Barca’s lead 11 minutes into the second half after running unchallenged from inside his half before shooting into the far corner of the goal, reports Xinhua.

Lewandowski’s second goal made it 3-0 in the 66th minute and Ferran Torres added the fourth with 20 minutes left to play.

Real Madrid play at home against Valladolid on Sunday afternoon.

Athletic Bilbao and Getafe drew 0-0 after a game which saw the home side control nearly all of the ball, especially in the second half, but fail to break down a packed Getafe defense.

The best news for the home fans came after the final whistle when Athletic’s Spain under-21 international midfielder Oihan Sancet announced to the crowd that he had signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until the end of June 2032.

Jose Luis Mendilibar had a perfect debut as Sevilla coach as his side won a vital derby 2-0 away to Cadiz.

After the home side had a penalty appeal for handball turned down, Sevilla took the lead in the 51st minute through winger Lucas Ocampos, before Youssef En-Nesyri doubled their lead, from a Bryan Gil pass in the 74th minute.

Espanyol slip deeper into trouble after losing a Catalan derby 2-1 away to Girona. Arnau Martinez put Girona ahead with a spectacular left-foot shot early in the second half before Martin Braithwaite equalized from close range in the 74th minute.

Espanyol were then reduced to 10 men when Sergi Gomez was sent off for a challenge from behind and the visitors were further penalized when Girona were given a questionable penalty in the 88th minute which Cristhian Stauni scored with ease.

Friday night saw Mallorca and Osasuna draw 0-0 in a game of few chances which Mallorca ended with 10 men after Jose Manuel Copete’s 69th-minute red card.

