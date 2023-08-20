scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: Bellingham on target again for Real; Athletic Club also win (Round-up)

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, Aug 20 (IANS) England star Jude Bellingham scored twice as Real Madrid came from behind to win 3-1 away to Almeria in the second round of action in the Spanish La Liga.

The home side took the lead in the third minute on Saturday evening with a header from Sergio Arribas, with the player, who has just joined Almeria from Madrid showing his former club may have made a mistake.

Bellingham levelled midway in the 19th minute after the VAR gave the goal as good after he used his shoulder to control the ball and shot home, reports Xinhua.

Bellingham finished his brace with a header in the second half following a Toni Kroos cross and Vinicius Jr added a third with a shot that took a slight deflection on its way to goal.

Athletic Club Bilbao recovered from last week’s defeat to Real Madrid with a 2-0 win away to Osasuna thanks to first-half goals from Inaki Williams and Gorka Guruzeta, both of which came from passes from Nico Williams.

Osasuna pressed hard in the second half and Athletic were down to 10 men on the hour when Oihan Sancet was sent off for a second yellow card.

The visitors defended well and with keeper, Unai Simon making some excellent saves, held on for a deserved win.

Ander Barrenetxea’s 22nd-minute header looked as if it was going to give Real Sociedad their first win of the season as they faced Rafa Benitez’s Celta Vigo in the Reale Arena, but Oscar Mingueza’s close-range finish in the fourth minute of injury time saved a late point for the visitors and left the home team with two draws from first two matches played.

Both sides had chances in an entertaining game in San Sebastian, with Celta showing an improvement under the experienced former Liverpool and Valencia boss.

In Friday night’s games, Gerard Moreno’s close-range finish gave Villarreal a 1-0 win away to Mallorca to help his side recover from last weekend’s defeat to Betis, while Pepelu’s goal for Valencia allowed Ruben Baraja’s side to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign with a 1-0 win at home to newly promoted Las Palmas.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Talent acquisition startup HireMee to help Karnataka bridge skill gap
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Talent acquisition startup HireMee to help Karnataka bridge skill gap

Sports

World Athletics Championships: USA sets World Record in 4x400m mixed relay on day of firsts and falls (round-up)

Technology

Google introduces modernised visual design for Docs, Sheets on Android

Sports

Now, Hyderabad seek change in World Cup fixtures, wants to avoid back-to-back matches

Technology

Tesla app gains support for automation with Apple Shortcuts

Technology

Musk acknowledges lack of great 'social networks', vows to create one

News

A mouthful of Bitter Chocolate, and why Lushin Dubey wants to talk about it

News

Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya today

Sports

UAE script history with series-levelling win over New Zealand

Sports

'Can't be punished for acts of her father': Delhi HC quashes complaint against woman shooter

Sports

Premier League: Liverpool come back from a goal down to score first home victory

Sports

World Athletics Championships: Spanish race walker Martin wins opening gold

Sports

Jr Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Citizen Hockey XI and Har Academy win pool matches

Technology

EV firm Cruise agrees to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash in US

Sports

ICC launches vibrant mascot for Men's ODI World Cup in India, to engage next-generation cricket fans

Technology

Amazon Alexa accused of ‘sexist’ reply to question about the Lionesses

Sports

Indian jr women’s hockey team goes down against Germany 1-3 in 4-Nations Tournament

Sports

Shooting World C'ship: Mehuli Ghosh wins bronze and Paris Olympic quota in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US