scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: No rest in Spain with midweek matches starting on Tuesday

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), April 24 (IANS) The 31st round of matches in La Liga will be held this week, with three games on Tuesday night, including one which will have a huge impact on who plays next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Fourth-placed Real Sociedad visit Real Betis, who sit one place and six points behind them in fifth, and who travel to San Sebastian after a worrying run of three defeats in four matches.

Real Sociedad fought back to beat Rayo Vallecano at the weekend, and their recent form has also been uneven, but a win for the Basque side would lift them nine points clear of Betis and put them very much on track for a place in next season’s Champions League, reports Xinhua.

Defeat for Betis could see them drop out of the top six if Athletic Club and Villarreal win their respective matches later in the week.

Striker Borja Iglesias has been struggling for form, and they are missing the creativity of injured midfielder Nabil Fekir.

Real Madrid’s title ambitions suffered a probably fatal blow when Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 on Sunday to keep their 11-point lead at the top of the table.

Carlo Ancelotti will maintain his policy of squad rotations ahead of their Champions League semifinal against Manchester City for his side’s visit to Girona.

Girona are 11th in the table with an eight-point cushion over the relegation zone and probably need just one win to assure their survival for another season in the top flight.

Things are a lot tighter for Cadiz, who are just two points above the relegation zone, but the team from the southwest will look to their solid home form to see them through against Osasuna.

Osasuna travel after beating Betis last Friday, but with the Copa del Rey final just 11 days after Tuesday’s game, they could be excused for having their attention elsewhere.

Wednesday sees some key matches, such as Barcelona’s visit to Rayo Vallecano, while Getafe host Almeria and Valencia entertain Valladolid in vital matches to avoid relegation.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Brilliant bowling helps Delhi Capitals defend low score against Sunrisers
Next article
IPL 2023: Axar overshadows Washington Sundar in clash of all-rounders as Delhi DC beat SRH
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Sports

Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title

Sports

IPL 2023: Du Plessis, Siraj star in RCB's 24-run win over Punjab Kings (ld)

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Sports

IPL 2023: Need someone like Tewatia, Miller who could finish the game, says SRH coach Brian Lara

Sports

IPL 2023: Massive respect for Ishant for the way he bowled, says Kuldeep Yadav after DC's first win

Sports

AIFF makes amendments in regulations on status and transfer of players

News

'I felt Irrfan sir's presence,' says Anushka Kaushik while shooting for 'Garmi'

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Swiatek advances to final after injured Jabeur retires, to face Sabalenka

News

Karan Johar sets the record straight by denying making 'Dhadak 2'

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Ostapenko overpowers Raducanu in opener, to face Ons Jabeur next

Sports

Archery World Cup: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam equals qualification world record in Turkey

News

Jeremy Renner returns to hospital to thank medical staff who saved his life

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

News

Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet

Others

Jewellery designer Punita Trikha’s rise inspires newcomers

News

YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme

News

How 'Ponniyin Selvan' got Sobhita Dhulipala to 'do something different'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US