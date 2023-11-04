scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga request postponement of Mallorca vs Cadiz game

La Liga have requested that the Spanish Football Federation postpone the match between Mallorca and Cadiz

By Agency News Desk
La Liga request postponement of Mallorca vs Cadiz game
La Liga request postponement of Mallorca vs Cadiz game _ pic courtesy news agency

Madrid, Nov 4 (IANS) La Liga have requested that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postpone the match between Mallorca and Cadiz scheduled for November 12, after FIFA had rescheduled the international game between Kosovo and Israel to be played on the same day.

The Kosovo-Israel match was due to be played in October, but was postponed after the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The new date means Mallorca’s Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi wouldn’t be able to play in an important La Liga match, reports Xinhua.

“RCD Mallorca have received notification of a definitive call-up for its player Vedat Muriqi to play in the Kosovo-Israel match, which affects the RCD Mallorca-Cadiz CF match,” reads a RFEF communique.

“La Liga have requested the RFEF Competition Judge to postpone the RCD Mallorca-Cadiz CF match on Matchday 13, initially scheduled for Sunday, November 12, as a consequence of the extension of the period of international established unilaterally by FIFA.

“La Liga regret that, once again, FIFA make these types of decisions about the calendar without taking into account or agreeing with the domestic competitions.”

–IANS

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gokulam Kerala FC aim to return to winning ways at NEROCA’s expense
Next article
Ancelotti wants Real Madrid to make statement in three consecutive home games
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US