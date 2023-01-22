scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: San Mames promises stiff test for Real Madrid

By News Bureau

Madrid, Jan 22 (IANS) Real Madrid have a difficult and vital trip to face Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday night and the pressure is likely to be on Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

If Barcelona win their match at home to Getafe earlier in the day, Madrid will be six points behind the side that beat them in the Spanish Super Cup, in the race for the La Liga title, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ancelotti’s men got a huge morale boost on Thursday as they came back from 2-0 down to eventually win 3-2 away to Villarreal in the Copa del Rey to set up a quarterfinal at home to Atletico Madrid next week.

As the game was played on Thursday, it gives Ancelotti little time to recover tired legs among his players, although Luka Modric, who was rested in the Cup, should be available.

However, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Aurelien Tchouameni are all out, meaning Ferland Mendy will continue at left back, with Nacho Fernandez on the right.

Athletic Club had a comfortable win over Espanyol in the Cup on Wednesday night, but the Basque side have problems in defense, where Inigo Martinez remains sidelined with a foot injury.

In-form Yeray Alvarez is suspended for the game after his harsh sending off away to Real Sociedad last weekend. The club appealed against the red card to every possible committee, but the final appeal to the Administrative Sports Tribunal was rejected on Saturday morning, meaning Aitor Paredes will probably partner Daniel Vivian at the back.

Athletic’s main problem this season is turning possession into clear-cut chances, but players such as the Williams brothers, Nico and Inaki, along with Oihan Sancet and Iker Muniain, have the ability to cause Madrid problems and a full San Mames promises one of the best atmospheres in the Spanish game.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
For Odia actor Babushaan, 'Daman' in Hindi is 'like a dream coming true'
Next article
La Liga: Real Sociedad make it nine wins from nine to move joint second
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ILT20: Bravo, Najibullah Zadran lead MI Emirates to thrilling victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sports

ILT20: Bravo, Najibullah Zadran lead MI Emirates to thrilling victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Sports

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg trash runners-up Freiburg

Sports

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg trash runners-up Freiburg

Sports

Serie A: Napoli run away after comfortable win over Salernitana

Sports

Liverpool, Chelsea draw a blank while Newcastle held by Crystal Palace

Sports

La Liga: Real Sociedad make it nine wins from nine to move joint second

News

For Odia actor Babushaan, 'Daman' in Hindi is 'like a dream coming true'

Health & Lifestyle

First Made-in-India intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on R-Day

Sports

ISL: Chennaiyin FC, ATK Mohun Bagan miss out on gains after goalless draw

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India coach Reid backs skillful Rajkumar to perform well in Hardik's absence

Sports

La Liga: Five reasons to watch the big clash between Athletic Club and Real Madrid

Sports

SA20: MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan hails brilliant all-round win over Paarl Royals

Sports

WFI to suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect: Sports Ministry

Sports

I-League: NEROCA FC register 2-1 win over Aizawl FC

Sports

Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar

News

‘RX 100’ director Ajay Bhupathi collaborates with ‘Kantara’ fame Ajaneesh Loknath

News

Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic downs Dimitrov, Andy Murray knocked out in third round

News

Kartik Aaryan: My dream is, my movie should earn Rs 1,000 crore

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US