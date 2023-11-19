scorecardresearch
Labuschagne calls “best achievement he has been part of” after Australia clinch 6th World Cup title

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne called Australia’s title triumph in ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 as the best achievement he has been part of after their six-wicket win against India here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia clinched their record-extending sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title by defeating India in a gripping final.

“What we have achieved today is unbelievable, it’s the best achievement I have been part of,” Labuschagne told the broadcasters.

“India has been the team of the tournament but we knew if we played our best cricket we had a chance. Our bowlers were sensational. (Travis) Head put on a sensational display. I’m a man of faith and believe in god but the way this has happened is unbelievable to me. I’m lost for words,” he added.

Labuschagne came to the crease at a crucial juncture when Australia lost three of their opening batters and padded the match-winning partnership with Travis Head. He remained not out scoring 58 off 110 deliveries.

Labuschagne also thanked the Australian coaching staff for sticking to them and showing faith in him. “I’m thankful to the coaches for sticking with me,” said Labuschagne.

Agency News Desk
