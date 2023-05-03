scorecardresearch
Leeds United sack Gavi Garcia, confirms Allardyce as manager

By Agency News Desk

Leeds (England), May 3 (IANS) Leeds United FC sacked manager Javi Gracia after 12 games in charge and appointed former England boss Sam Allardyce as manager, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

Gracia, who was appointed in February as Jesse Marsch’s successor on a flexible contract, has been sacked after less than three months. His final match in charge was Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

This was the record-extending 15th managerial departure in the Premier League this season.

“Leeds United can confirm Javi Gracia will leave the club after 12 games in charge. Zigor Aranalde, Mikel Antia and Juan Solla, who joined alongside Gracia, will also leave the club. The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce,” the club statement read.

Allardyce’s first game in charge of Leeds’ will be Saturday’s Premier League away trip at Manchester City.

He will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

The 68-year-old has managed over 500 Premier League games in a managerial career stretching 29 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge in fighting for survival, having guided a number of his previous clubs to safety.

Allardyce’s first experience of the top-flight came with Bolton Wanderers, who he would guide into Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

Following this, he went on to manage Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United, earning promotion to the Premier League in his first season with the Hammers.

Allardyce, who worked with Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear at West Ham, became the fourth manager of the Whites in the current season.

Director of football Victor Orta left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday having been in disagreement with the board over Gracia’s position.

Leeds have lost four of their last five matches and are 16th in the table but just a point above the drop zone.

–IANS

bc/cs

