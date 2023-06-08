scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Liverpool complete signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

By Agency News Desk

London, June 8 (IANS) Liverpool have completed the signing of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Mac Allister helped Brighton finish sixth in the Premier League last term to qualify for Europe for the first time.

“Liverpool FC has reached an agreement for the transfer of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a long-term deal for an undisclosed fee,” the club said in a statement.

“The 24-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms to become the Reds’ first signing of the summer window,” it added.

The Argentina international, scored 20 goals in 112 appearances for the Seagulls and also helped Argentina win the 2022 World Cup.

“It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started. I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates,” said Mac Allister

“It was a fantastic year for me — World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton — but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day,” he added.

Mac Allister’s arrival is likely to begin what looks set to be a busy summer at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp looking to freshen up a side that missed out on Champions League qualification this season.

The midfielder’s move to Anfield comes after three-and-a-half successful seasons at Brighton following a January 2019 switch from Argentinos Juniors, where he immediately returned on loan for six months until a further temporary stint with Boca Juniors.

At international level, he has 16 caps for Argentina, with one strike to his name to date — the opener in a 2-0 win over Poland in Group C of their successful World Cup campaign. The footballer made six starts at the tournament and laid on a goal for Angel Di Maria in Argentina’s thrilling final triumph over France.

Mac Allister will become the seventh Argentinian to represent Liverpool.

“Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want,” he said.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is — the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati to get engaged tomorrow
Next article
Rajshri Deshpande-starrer ‘Privacy’ heads to Bucheon International Film Fest
This May Also Interest You
News

Salman on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': 'This season will be raw, unfiltered just like me'

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's tally for most Test centuries against India

Technology

Hyundai, Kia sued over car thefts that went viral on TikTok in US

News

Slayer guitarist Kerry King opens up on bandmate Jeff Hanneman's death

News

Rajshri Deshpande-starrer ‘Privacy’ heads to Bucheon International Film Fest

News

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati to get engaged tomorrow

Sports

WTC Final: India stage fightback with four wickets as Australia reach 422/7 at lunch

News

‘Joint Account’ – A story exceeding the boundaries of love & relationships

Technology

ChatGPT on iOS gets 'Drag and Drop' support

Health & Lifestyle

Three studies show walking & yoga can reduce cancer spread, recurrence

Sports

Europa Conference League: West Ham edged out Fiorentina in final, end 43-year title drought

Sports

La Liga: 10-year-old match-fixing scandal could cost Osasuna European spot

Technology

Adobe brings Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Sports

David Warner: I wasn’t challenged enough on my front-foot defence

News

Ezra Miller on 'The Flash': 'There's something really human about the story'

News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents

Sports

WTC Final: Former India, Australia cricketers criticize Ravichandran Ashwin's non-selection

Sports

Athletics: India's Jyothi wins silver; Amlan Borgohain bags bronze in Finland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US