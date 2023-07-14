scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

LPL 2023: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq replaces Lorcan Tucker in Colombo Strikers squad

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, July 14 (IANS) The Colombo Strikers have roped in opening batter Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Imam-ul-Haq has scored 2143 runs in 78 matches in his T20 career so far. The top-order batter has notched 20 half-centuries in T20s.

“The Colombo Strikers have a fantastic team and I am thrilled to join the side. I am really looking forward to having a great experience playing with many, many talented players,” Imam was quoted as saying in a media release.

Colombo Strikers’ Icon Player Babar Azam also welcomed Imam-ul-Haq to the squad saying, “Imam is a very skilful cricketer. His addition to our side is a huge boost for us. The youngsters in our team will also have a chance to learn from him.”

Meanwhile, team owner Sagar Khanna said, “Imam is a very experienced cricketer and we are delighted to have him on our side. He can anchor the innings for us and add stability to the side. I hope that he has a fantastic time with the Colombo Strikers.”

The Colombo Strikers will take on Jaffna Kings in their first match of the LPL on July 30 in Colombo.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mysterious stomach infection hits Mumbai celebrities as docs offer some clues
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Mysterious stomach infection hits Mumbai celebrities as docs offer some clues

News

Cillian Murphy-starrer 'Oppenheimer' preview looks like a horror movie

News

My mother got teary eyed after watching me in 'ShivShakti', says Nikki Sharma

News

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his 'Oppenheimer' role

Lyrics

Bawaal – Dil Se Dil Tak Song Lyrics starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor

News

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses gratitude to alma mater as she visits her college

Sports

Specific focus during camps will help in countering spin in Sri Lanka, says Pakistan’s Shakeel

Technology

Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

News

Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

Technology

Pets may not improve owners with severe mental illness: Study

News

Genelia Deshmukh is the first actress I approached, was lucky: ‘Trial Period’ director

Sports

UTT Season 4: Former champions Dabang Delhi TTC meet Goa Challengers in third tie

Lyrics

BTS Jung Kook Seven Song Lyrics featuring Latto and Han So-hee

News

Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

News

'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

News

‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz demands a lot of patience

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO family's 73 days of 'penance', finally rewarded

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US