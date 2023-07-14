LPL 2023: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq replaces Lorcan Tucker in Colombo Strikers squad

Colombo, July 14 (IANS) The Colombo Strikers have roped in opening batter Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker for the upcoming season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Imam-ul-Haq has scored 2143 runs in 78 matches in his T20 career so far. The top-order batter has notched 20 half-centuries in T20s.

“The Colombo Strikers have a fantastic team and I am thrilled to join the side. I am really looking forward to having a great experience playing with many, many talented players,” Imam was quoted as saying in a media release.

Colombo Strikers’ Icon Player Babar Azam also welcomed Imam-ul-Haq to the squad saying, “Imam is a very skilful cricketer. His addition to our side is a huge boost for us. The youngsters in our team will also have a chance to learn from him.”

Meanwhile, team owner Sagar Khanna said, “Imam is a very experienced cricketer and we are delighted to have him on our side. He can anchor the innings for us and add stability to the side. I hope that he has a fantastic time with the Colombo Strikers.”

The Colombo Strikers will take on Jaffna Kings in their first match of the LPL on July 30 in Colombo.

–IANS

ak/bsk