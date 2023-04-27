scorecardresearch
Madrid Open: Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari advance to third round

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), April 27 (IANS) The No.6 seed Coco Gauff of the USA and No.9 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece kicked off their Madrid Open 2023 campaigns with straight-sets second-round wins over qualifiers, here on Thursday.

Gauff came back from an early breakdown in the first set to oust Spanish qualifier Irene Burillo Escorihuela 6-4, 6-1 at Manolo Santana Stadium. Gauff took 1 hour and 17 minutes to topple the World No. 316 and reach the third round.

Local favourite Burillo Escorihuela, who beat Kaia Kanepi in the first round for her first career win over a Top 100 player, outlasted Gauff in rallies early en route to a 4-2 lead. Gauff got back on serve at 4-4 but fell behind 0-30 for the second straight service game.

However, Gauff found exceptional serves in each of those service games to pull her way out of danger, then broke Burillo Escorihuela for the second time in a row to capture the first set.

Gauff built a 5-0 lead in the second set after notching her ninth straight game, then served out the match at 5-1 to advance. Gauff finished the match with 16 winners, including four aces, to Burillo Escorihuela’s 13 winners.

Gauff might have to face another Spaniard in the third round. She awaits the winner of the match between Spanish No.1 Paula Badosa, the No.26 seed, and Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

On the other hand, Sakkari also won her first match of the week, defeating Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Sakkari improved to 5-0 against Rus (10-1 in sets) with her latest victory over the World No.107. Sakkari slammed six aces and saved six of the seven break points she faced in the clash.

The Greek had to fend off three break points in the lengthy final game of the match, but Sakkari converted her second match point to book her spot in the Madrid third round.

Sakkari will now face Spanish wildcard Rebeka Masarova in the third round after 74th-ranked Masarova upset No.20 seed Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-6(5). Another win would put Sakkari into the Madrid Round of 16 for the second straight year.

–IANS

ak/bsk

