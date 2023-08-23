Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Blasters continue to lose as Hubli Tigers savour their sixth win

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) The Hubli Tigers brought up their sixth win of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, beating the Bengaluru Blasters by 6 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

A fine century stand between Mayank Agarwal (68) and D. Nischal (54) for Bengaluru went in vain as the Hubli batters came out all guns blazing, with Md. Taha led the way scoring a 35-ball 66.

On winning the toss, the Bengaluru Blasters elected to bat first. Bhuvan Raju (6) fell in the first over to V. Kaverappa, but Nischal (54) and Mayank Agarwal (68) looked to be in fine form as they powered the Bengaluru Blasters to 52/1 at the end of the powerplay.

While Nischal led the onslaught in the first six overs, Mayank Agarwal broke the shackles in the next phase of the game. His inning saw him clear the ropes on six occasions and his rapid-fire half-century came as quick as 34 balls while Nischal reached the milestone in 38 deliveries.

The pair put on a partnership of 122 runs, before they departed in quick succession to the shrewd KC Cariappa in the fourteenth over with the score reading 130/3.

While Shubhang Hedge (28) played yet another handy knock before he was bowled by Kaverappa, Suraj Ahuja (6) was also dismissed by KC Cariappa without making much of an impact.

Lochan Appanna (11*) and Aman Khan (4*) manage to string together a 23-run partnership to ensure the Bengaluru Blasters finished at 188/5 in 20 overs. KC Cariappa was the pick of the Hubli bowling with figures of 3/31 while V.Kaverappa finished with 2/29

In reply, the Hubli Tigers were off to a flier as they scored 67 runs in the Power-play. Luvnith Sisodia was dismissed for a quickfire 20 runs off 9 balls, but Md. Taha (66 off 35 balls) didn’t let up, as he went on to register his half-century in 23 balls, making the Bengaluru Blasters pay dearly for dropping his catch in the second over.

Md. Taha, along with K.L. Shrijith (45) put together a partnership of 101 runs off just 54 balls before Taha was scalped by Rishi Bopanna.

Shrijith also fell soon after a well-made 45 runs from 30 balls that included two fours and three sixes. BA Mohith (10) was Sarfaraz Ashraf’s second wicket in the match, falling in the 15th over at the end of which the score read 154/4.

With just 35 runs required in the final five overs and six wickets in hand, the Hubli Tigers continued the momentum they had generated, as skipper Manish Pandey (35*) and Praveen Dubey (8*) took them to a comfortable win with nine balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Bengaluru Blasters 188/5 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarwal 68, D Nischal 54, Shubhang Hegde 29; KC Cariappa 3-31, Vidwath Kaverappa 2-29) lost to Hubli Tigers 190/4 in 18.3 overs (Md. Taha 66, KL Shrijith 45, Manish Pandey 35*; Sarfaraz Ashraf 2-34) by 6 wickets.

–IANS

bsk