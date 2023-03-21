scorecardresearch
Maharashtra Ironmen announced as first team of inaugural Premier Handball League

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Tuesday announced Maharashtra Ironmen as the first team to be a part of season 1 of the tournament.

The team will be owned by Maharashtra’s sportspreneuer – Punit Balan of Punit Balan Studios Private Limited.

Passionate about Olympic Sports, Balan owns a number of teams across leagues like Ultimate Kho-Kho, Ultimate Table Tennis and Tennis Premier League and is regarded as one of the contemporary visionaries with investments across the field of entertainment, and real estate apart from sports. Mr Balan has also gone on to sponsor Indian tennis stars Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale, to provide them with much-needed financial support to help them gain exposure to compete with the best from across the globe.

Speaking about his franchise, Balan said, “Sports is an essential part of India’s culture and now, working along with PHL, I am sure that we will be able to give a further boost to the sport of handball in the country. Handball is already quite popular in the Indian hinterland but it’s high time that we brought it to the fore. At a national and state level, Maharashtra has always performed well in the tournaments and we are sure that we will be able to unearth new talent from the state with Maharashtra Ironmen. Bluesport has been working relentlessly for the last few years and I see a clear vision as to where they want to take the league. I am looking forward to the beginning of the league in June.”

“We are glad that Mr Balan has joined us as one of the franchise owners. A true sports enthusiast and a sportspreneuer, he has the same vision as us and wants to give a new identity to the sport of handball in the country. I would like to welcome Mr Balan on board this exciting league as we get set to entertain fans across India,” added Manu Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Bluesport Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League is set to kick off on June 8 and will run till June 25.

–IANS

cs

