Marcus Stoinis extends contract with Melbourne Stars

Cape Town, Jan 29 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has extended his contract with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL). The three-year extension secures his place with the Stars until the culmination of BBL16 in 2026-27, reinforcing his bond with the franchise.

The decision to stay with the Melbourne Stars wasn’t without its share of suspense, as several clubs expressed interest in acquiring the services of the versatile player. The Perth Scorchers, Stoinis’ initial BBL team where he played three games in the 2012-13 season, were among those keen on bringing him back to Western Australia. However, Stoinis, having donned the green of the Stars since the following season, chose to continue his journey with the Melbourne-based franchise.

His commitment to the Stars extends beyond the boundary ropes, as Stoinis inches closer to a milestone that only a select few achieve — 100 games for the same BBL team. Glenn Maxwell, a former captain of the Stars, accomplished this feat last season.

With Maxwell stepping down from the leadership role, Stoinis emerges as a potential candidate to captain the team, adding another layer of responsibility to his already multifaceted role.

Currently, he is plying his trade for Durban’s Super Giants in the South African T20 League, an affiliate of his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. Last year, he ventured into the United States, participating in the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament for the San Francisco Unicorns. The Stars, administratively linked to Cricket Victoria, also have a connection to Stoinis’ exploits in the evolving landscape of global T20 leagues.

While Stoinis gears up for the upcoming West Indies series with the Australian T20I squad, he remains hopeful of earning a spot in the T20 World Cup squad. However, being left out of the ODI squad has fueled his determination to focus on T20 franchise cricket in the coming years. The prospect of missing out on a Cricket Australia central contract next season only adds more fuel to his desire to make a significant impact in the shortest format of the game.

–IANS

hs/