Medulance assists HPCA stadium with emergency medical support & staff

Dharamshala, Nov 10 (IANS) Medulance, an emergency medical service provider, has provided on-ground emergency medical support to the HPCA Stadium during the ICC World Cup 2023.

The collaboration aimed to ensure the well-being of players during the World Cup matches and its practice sessions held at the stadium, including the support staff, spectators, and others involved in this monumental sporting event.

Pertinent to mention here that a total of 5 World Cup matches were played at the scenic stadium, with the last one played on October 28 between Australia and New Zealand.

Medulance deployed 6 ambulances on the ground and established multiple medical centres staffed with highly qualified doctors, nurses, and paramedics. These locations were equipped with a wide range of medical supplies to address various health concerns such as dehydration, fever, injuries, and more.

HPCA stadium was also equipped with advanced life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS) ambulances for swift emergency response.

“Our primary objective is to provide a sense of security and peace of mind among all stakeholders and spectators with our ‘No Emergency Goes Unserved’ mantra. The World Cup is so much more than just cricket in India; it is an emotion as people feel connected to the sport. Keeping that in mind, we want to ensure that we are providing the best support to the supportive fans and the teams, allowing them to concentrate 100 percent on the game,” said Ravjpt Singh Arora, Co-founder of Medulance.

Medulance has already established alliances with other sporting events, including MotoGP Bharat, Pro Panja League, UP T20 League, and the Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League (IPL). This expansion also highlights the growing necessity of on-ground medical services at large sporting events.

–IANS

hs/cs