scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's ODI WC: Bas de Leede becomes the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in World Cups

By Agency News Desk
Bas de Leede becomes the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in World Cups
Bas de Leede becomes the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in World Cups

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Bas de Leede on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cups for the Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup match against India at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bas de Leede, after dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, went past his father Tim de Leede’s record of 14 wickets in as many matches. Bas has now taken 15 wickets in just nine ODI World Cup matches.

Tim Leede played in three ODI World Cups in 1996, 2003 and 2007. Bas racked up his best bowling figures of 9-0-62-4 against Babar Azam’s Pakistan on October 6 in Hyderabad.

Bas has taken 15 wickets in the ODI World Cup and is the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Bas de Leede is currently sixth on the list of bowlers with the most wickets by a Dutch bowler in ODIs. Mudassar Bukhari, former skipper Pieter Seelaar, Ryan ten Doeschate, Peter Borren and Logan van Beek are the top five wicket-takers for the Netherlands in the ODIs.

–IANS

hs/bsk/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
David Harbour 'thrilled' to be back for Season 5 of 'Stranger Things'
Next article
Jofra Archer ruled out of England’s tour of West Indies due to setback in rehab of elbow injury
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US