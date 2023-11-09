scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI WC: Trent Boult becomes third Kiwi bowler to complete 600 International wickets

Trent Boult on Thursday became the third New Zealand bowler to take 600 wickets in International cricket, during the ICC ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka

By Agency News Desk
Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Trent Boult on Thursday became the third New Zealand bowler to take 600 wickets in International cricket, during the ICC ODI World Cup match against Sri Lanka at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis’ wicket, Boult completed 600 wickets in international cricket to achieve the landmark.

He became the only third Kiwi bowler after the current teammate Tim Southee and former captain Daniel Vettori to achieve this feat. Boult, 34, has taken 601 wickets in just 315 innings at a blowing average of 25.73 so far.

Earlier in the match, Boult also became the first New Zealand bowler to take 50 wickets in ODI WORLD Cup history.

Boult is also the third left-arm pacer in ODI World Cup history to take 50 or more wickets after Mitchell Starc, of Australia, who leads the chart with 59 scalps, and Pakistan legend bowler Wasim Akram.

