Men’s ODI WC: Sri Lanka-Bangladesh match to go ahead as BCCI engages Pulmonologist to bring down AQI levels at stadium

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to go ahead with Monday’s Men’s World Cup 2023 clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka despite the alarming pollution levels in the Capital after engaging the services of a renowned Pulmonologist to reduce the AQI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

With the AQI levels in New Delhi dropping to dangerous levels, the BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday’s game and provide independent expert advice, the ICC informed on Sunday.

The ICC along with the BCCI was forced to take this step as the two teams had cancelled their pre-match practice sessions because of the choking pollution in Delhi.

With questions being raised on the advisability of hosting the match in such conditions, the BCCI decided to take the help of Dr Guleria to tackle the situation.

“Under Dr Guleria’s guidance, the venue team has been taking mitigating actions throughout the day including the implementation of water sprinklers around the premises and the installation of air purifiers in the dressing rooms and match officials areas,” an ICC spokesman informed in a statement on Sunday.

“The AQI within the stadium was monitored throughout the day which has reduced to levels considered acceptable by Dr Guleria,” the ICC informed.

The Spokesperson said that the ICC will continue to work in collaboration with Dr Guleria, BCCI, DDCA, and the Delhi Government to monitor the air quality and to take all possible steps to mitigate the air quality concerns at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The match remains scheduled to take place in Delhi on Monday, the ICC spokesperson said.

