Men's ODI WC: NZ's Matt Henry to undergo scan after hamstring injury during SA clash (Ld)

Pune, Nov 1 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler will undergo scans on Thursday after he hurt his right hamstring during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand here at MCA Stadium, on Wednesday.

Henry managed to deliver three balls in his sixth over before departing, with Jimmy Neesham stepping in to finish the remaining deliveries. the former received treatment, hoping to get back on the field with strapping, but it was later confirmed he wouldn’t return to bowl.

“Matt Henry will have a scan on his right hamstring tomorrow after leaving the field in Pune during his sixth over and not returning against South Africa. A further update will be provided after the scan has been assessed,” New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a statement.

Another injury concern arose when Neesham was struck on his bowling hand during his follow-through. He later batted at No. 9, after receiving treatment on his right wrist, as New Zealand was at 109 for 7 while chasing 357.

The NZC also shared an update on Neesham’s injury and said: “Jimmy Neesham batted at number nine today after receiving treatment on his right wrist which was struck by the ball while bowling in the first innings. An X-ray has cleared him of any broken bones.”

Henry and Neesham’s injuries are the latest setbacks for the New Zealand team, with their captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson already sidelined due to thumb and achilles injuries, respectively.

Additionally, Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the squad with a calf injury.

