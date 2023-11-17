Men’s ODI WC: Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires for India-Australia final

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) England duo of Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final between hosts India and five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Illingworth and Kettleborough, who were promoted to the ICC International List on the same day in November 2009, both acted as on-field umpires during this week’s semifinals. Illingworth oversaw India’s victory over New Zealand, with Kettleborough in charge of Australia’s thrilling win against South Africa.

This will be the second time Kettleborough will be the on-field umpire for the showpiece occasion. The 50-year-old previously stood alongside Kumar Dharmasena in the 2015 Men’s ODI World Cup final, which saw Australia overcome New Zealand at the MCG to win their fifth title.

More than 93,000 spectators watched on that occasion and a three-figure crowd is expected on Sunday as the host nation look to replicate the Indian team of 2011 and lift the World Cup on home soil. Both Illingworth and Kettleborough are previous winners of the David Shepherd Trophy, awarded to the ICC’s Umpire of the Year.

Kettleborough, who reached a century of ODIs as an umpire earlier in the tournament when the Netherlands took on Sri Lanka, took home the prize in three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015 and Illingworth added his name to the illustrious list in 2019 and 2022.

On Sunday, the pair will be joined by Joel Wilson as third umpire, fourth umpire Chris Gaffaney and match referee Andy Pycroft, all of whom were part of the officiating teams across the semifinals of the ongoing tournament.

Hosts India have won all 10 games in the tournament so far as they aim to clinch their third Men’s ODI World Cup title and second on home soil after the 2011 triumph and break their 10-year drought of not winning a global title.

Australia, who are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, are eyeing an unprecedented sixth World Cup crown and are now playing their eighth final.

Australia also beat India in the World Test Championship final earlier this year in June at The Oval in London. Sunday’s meeting will be the eighth between India and Australia in ODIs this year.

India had met Australia in what was the tournament opener for both teams at Chennai on October 8, where Pat Cummins’ side were bowled out for 199 before a stunning 165-run partnership off 215 balls between KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) carried India to a memorable six-wicket win after being 2/3 in two overs.

