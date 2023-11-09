scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI WC: Maheesh Theekshana-Madushanka record highest tenth wicket stand for Sri Lanka

Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka recorded a 43-run partnership the highest 10th-wicket stand for Sri Lanka in World Cup

By Agency News Desk
Maheesh Theekshana-Madushanka record highest tenth wicket stand for Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana-Madushanka record highest tenth wicket stand for Sri Lanka _ pic courtesy news agency

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Maheesh Theekshana and Dilshan Madushanka recorded a 43-run partnership the highest 10th-wicket stand for Sri Lanka in World Cup history in a crucial match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Theekshana stayed unbeaten on 38 — his joint-highest score in international cricket, whereas Madushanka also scored his highest International score before getting out to Rachin Ravindra on 19.

The pair faced 87 deliveries, the most balls faced by a 10th-wicket pair for Sri Lanka in ODIs.

After losing nine wickets for 128, Maheesh Theekshana showed some resistance along with Dilshan Madushanka for the final wicket. Both put 43 between them before Madushanka edged one to fall on 19.

Theekshana remained unbeaten on 38 off 91 balls, the second most balls faced by the No. 9 batter after JP Yadav’s 92 deliveries as Sri Lanka got knocked over on 171.

–IANS

hs/bsk/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
The war hero whose story of a forgotten tank battle inspired 'Pippa'
Next article
Avani Prashanth shoots 67 to share lead with Tvesa Malik at LET’s Pre-Qualifier Asia
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US