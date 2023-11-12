scorecardresearch
Men's ODI WC: Unchanged India win toss, elect to bat first against the Netherlands

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against the Netherlands in the final league match of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

India go into the match with the same team that played South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in their previous league encounter.

Rohit Sharma said it was an opportunity for India to tick all the boxes.

“We are going to bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done really well in all the departments. Another opportunity to play better today and check all the boxes. Hats off to the guys who have stood up the most needed times and taken responsibility. We are playing the same team,” Rohit said at the toss.

The Netherlands captain Scott Edwards they are looking forward to putting up a good performance and ending the World Cup on a high note.

“We would have batted in this wicket as well. Looks like a very good wicket, but good place for chasing. We’ve had two wins. Looking to give a good performance today, give ourselves a chance. This is going to be the biggest crowd we have had this World Cup. India has been at their best, we have to be at our best. Same XI for us.”

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

