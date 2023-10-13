Men’s ODI World Cup: We’ll group and regroup, everyone’s hurting; we’re trying to make amends, says Pat Cummins

After suffering a crushing 134-run defeat to South Africa in 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted everyone in the team is ‘hurting’ and vowed to find a way to regroup and ‘make amends’, as the five-time champions aim to overcome a poor start to the competition.

“I think if we want to be challenging, you (have) got to try and find a way in all conditions, and that’s for the bowlers to try and take wickets and for the batters to try and score runs. Probably not much needs to be said (to my team-mates).”

“I think everyone’s hurting. We’ve got a few days and the next game’s here as well. So we’ll group and regroup…everyone’s hurting. So we’re trying to make amends,” said Cummins to broadcasters after the game ended.

Australia began their 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign with a six-wicket defeat to India in Chennai and the huge defeat to South Africa means their NRR is at -1.85 and are at ninth place in the ten-team points table, with only Afghanistan below them.

Apart from the batting failing on both occasions, Australia were below-par with the catching, dropping as many as six chances against South Africa in Lucknow. “I wouldn’t say it’s one thing (where Australia went wrong). Maybe they (South Africa0 got a few more than we would have liked. And obviously 177 is off the mark as well. So, it’s a few things we need to tidy up,” added Cummins.

Next up for Australia in the tournament is a must-win clash against 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the same venue, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on October 16.