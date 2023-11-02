Shreyas Iyer becomes third fastest Indian batter to score 2000 ODI runs

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer on Thursday became the third fastest Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer reached the milestone in his 49th innings in the format, behind Shikhar Dhawan, who is the second fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in ODIs in his 48th innings back in November 2014 against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad.

Iyer hammered a 56-ball 82 comprised of three boundaries and six maximums against Sri Lanka to reach the milestone.

With an average of 45.84 Iyer has scored 2017 runs in 49 innings comprised of three century and sixteen half-century.

Indian batter Shubhman Gill holds the record of fastest batter to 2000 ODI runs. He reached in just 38 innings during the World Cup 2023 surpassing South African Hashim Amla’s record of 40 innings against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

–IANS

hs