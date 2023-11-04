Men’s ODI World Cup: South Africa has got an all-round side like India: Sunil Gavaskar

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has said that South Africa has got an all-round side just like India ahead of their clash in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

India sits atop the World Cup 2023 points table with 14 points from the opening seven matches, will lock horns with the Proteas, who have amassed 12 points from seven games. Both India and South Africa have now qualified for the knockout stages of the 2023 World Cup.

“It’s going to be a different challenge to the one the last time the two table-toppers met when India faced New Zealand a few weeks ago and completely swamped them. This one will be tougher because South Africa has got an all-round side just like India,” said Sunil Gavaskar to India Today.

He went on to say that South Africa’s batters are in form while heaping praise on their terrific bowling attack. South Africa has won six of their seven matches in the tournament, losing only against the Netherlands last month.

“They’ve got batters who are in incredible form, perhaps in better form than the Indian batters. They’ve also got a terrific new-ball attack and a spinner, Keshav Maharaj, who generally tends to be underestimated, has picked wickets regularly,” Gavaskar added.

Despite being second on the points table, South Africa boasts a net run rate of +2.290, while India have a net run rate of +2.102. A win for either side would give them a huge boost to finish at the top of the points table in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup.

–IANS

hs