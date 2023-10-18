scorecardresearch
Messi double fires Argentina past Peru

Lionel Messi scored two first-half goals as Argentina eased to a 2-0 away victory over Peru in their FIFA World Cup qualifier here

Lima, Oct 18 (IANS) Lionel Messi scored two first-half goals as Argentina eased to a 2-0 away victory over Peru in their FIFA World Cup qualifier here. Messi gave his side the lead just after the half hour mark by thumping a first-time effort into the top-right corner after Nicolas Gonzalez’s cross, reports Xinhua.

The reigning world champions made it 2-0 on the stroke of halftime after Julian Alvarez let Enzo Fernandez’s cross pass through his legs and Messi rifled home a low finish from 16 yards.

The result at Estadio Nacional in Lima keeps Argentina’s perfect start to the South American zone qualifiers intact. Lionel Scaloni’s men now have four wins from as many matches and hold a five-point lead over second-placed Uruguay.

Peru is ninth in the 10-team standings with just one point so far.

Elsewhere in South America’s qualifying group on Tuesday, Uruguay won 2-0 at home to Brazil, Ecuador was held to a goalless home draw by Colombia, Paraguay clinched a 1-0 home win over Bolivia, and Venezuela cruised to a 3-0 home win over Chile.

–IANS

