Mumbai City FC complete signing of Akash Mishra from Hyderabad FC

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Mumbai City FC club have reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC for the transfer of Akash Mishra for an undisclosed fee, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Monday.

The talented young left-back joined the defending ISL Winners on a five-year contract until May 2028.

“The vision and ambition this club has is for everyone to see but more importantly, it gives me the best platform to grow and progress my career. I’ve spoken to coach Des who has shown a lot of faith in me and to be able to play football the way he envisions it, it’s one of the many things that excites me about joining Mumbai City FC.

“Much like mine, the club’s aspirations go beyond domestic success, aiming to leave a mark in Asia as well and I am excited to represent Mumbai City FC at the highest possible levels. At just 21, I have a lot to learn, a lot to experience. I am excited to begin a new chapter of my life in Mumbai,” Akash said.

Hailing from Balarampur in Uttar Pradesh, Akash began his football journey playing locally and for his school before making the move to the U Dream Football Academy in Germany at the age of 14 in 2015.

Three years on, he returned to India to represent the Indian Arrows and made his debut in the I-League in the 2018-19 season. In 23 appearances over two seasons for the Arrows, Akash impressed with solid performances and earned himself a call-up to the India Under-18 National Team.

His standout displays continued as he scored twice in seven games, winning the 2019 SAFF U18 Championship.

A move to Hyderabad FC followed for Akash ahead of the 2020-21 season where the young left-back went on to become a key cog for Manolo Marquez’s side.

He played every minute of the league for Hyderabad FC in his debut season before appearing in every game in the 2021-22 campaign, en route to winning the ISL Final.

His consistent performances were recognised as he was named the Young Player of the Year by the Football Players’ Association of India in 2022.

A call-up to the senior Indian National Team was no surprise as Akash made his debut for the national team in an international friendly against Oman in March 2021. Now a regular left-back for the country under Igor Stimac, the 21-year-old has 16 international caps to his name.

Considered one of India’s top footballing talents, Akash joins Mumbai City FC as the Islanders prepare to participate in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League and defend their ISL League Shield.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
