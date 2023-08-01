Mumbai City FC defeat PT Prachuap FC in Pre-Season Friendly in Thailand

Bangkok, July 31 (IANS) Preparing for the upcoming season in Thailand, Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winner, Mumbai City FC took on Thai League 1 club PT Prachuap FC in a friendly game at the Alpine Football Camp here.

The Islanders gave a glimpse of the progress they made in the pre-season training camp as they came out on top, winning 3-0 in Bangkok.

Mumbai City won courtesy of goals from Jorge Pereyra Díaz (25′), Bipin Singh (26′) and Vinit Rai (48′), the club informed in a release on Monday.

Mumbai City FC will now travel to Kolkata on August 1 to participate in the 2023 Durand Cup with the Islanders facing Mohammedan SC in their group stage opener on August 5 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Mumbai City FC are hoping to defend the ISL Shield they won in the 2022-23 season and do even better in the 2023-24 season and win the ISL title and do well in the Continental competitions.

–IANS

bsk