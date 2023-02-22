scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Napoli ease past Frankfurt in UEFA Champions League

By News Bureau

Berlin, Feb 22 (IANS) Napoli staged a faultless performance on the road, stunning ten-men Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 courtesy of goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo at the first leg of Champions League last 16 on late Tuesday night.

Napoli dominated possession in the opening period, but it’s the hosts that created the first real chance as Randal Kolo Muani unleashed a dangerous shot from a tight angle across the goal in the fifth minute.

The visitors lacked in penetration but came through in the 20th minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia forced Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp into action, a Xinhua report said.

Napoli gained momentum and rattled the woodwork at the half-hour mark after Hirving Lozano fired a shot against the post from a promising position.

Frankfurt’s defense couldn’t get a grip on Napoli’s strikers as Aurelio Buta conceded a penalty for a foul on Victor Osimhen moments later.

Kvaratskhelia stepped up but saw his attempt from the penalty spot palmed away by Trapp.

Frankfurt’s goalkeeper was hapless in the 40th minute when Lozano whipped in a perfect cross into the box, allowing Osimhen to tap home the opener at the back post from very close range.

The Eagles couldn’t resist and had to thank their goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, who got the better of Kvaratskhelia following a one-on-one in the 57th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Frankfurt as Kolo Munai was sent off with a straight red card following a foul on Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa at the hour mark.

Napoli capitalized on its numerical advantage five minutes later as Kvaratskhelia’s back-heel pass inside the area found Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who finished off a fine combination with a well-placed shot into the far post bottom corner to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Outnumbered, Frankfurt showed signs of life in the closing stages, but Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret was equal to Daichi Kamada’s strike following a counterattack.

“We tried everything, but it was an unlucky course of the game for us. The red card, while being one goal down, killed the game. There is still one game to go,” said Frankfurt midfielder Mario Gotze.

With the result, Frankfurt will have to turn around a two-goal deficit at Napoli in the second leg on March 15.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Barcagate payment to referee scandal continues to grow in Spain
Next article
Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Sports

Barcagate payment to referee scandal continues to grow in Spain

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa hammer Bangladesh to seal semi-final spot

Sports

Former Watford and Valencia boss Gracia takes over at Leeds

Technology

Twitter to open source its algorithm next week: Musk

Technology

Microsoft increases chat limits on Bing AI

Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US