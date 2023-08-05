scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

National Football C'ship: Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh to host sub-junior boys' tier 2

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) The tier 2 of the sub-junior boys’ National Football Championship 2023-24 will take place in Ananthapuram, Andhra Pradesh from September 26 to October 10, this year.

The tournament will see 21 teams divided into four groups — Group A consists of six teams, while Groups B, C and D have five teams.

The group winners will progress to the semi-finals, the AIFF said in a media release on Saturday.

Draw for junior boys’ NFC Tier 2:

GROUP A: Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Bihar, Andaman & Nicobar, Madhya Pradesh

GROUP B: Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

GROUP C: Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Lakshadweep

GROUP D: Pondicherry, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Ladakh, Rajasthan

SEMIFINALS

Winners Group A vs Winners Group C, Winners Group B vs Winners Group D

FINAL

Winners SF 1 vs Winners SF 2

–IANS

ak/bsk

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samantha refutes claims of her seeking Rs 25 cr financial help from a Telugu superstar for Myositis treatment
Next article
PCB considers sending psychologist with the team for handling pressure in Men’s ODI World Cup: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PCB considers sending psychologist with the team for handling pressure in Men’s ODI World Cup: Report

News

Samantha refutes claims of her seeking Rs 25 cr financial help from a Telugu superstar for Myositis treatment

Sports

Dropped in favour of Bairstow, Ben Foakes admits to feeling lost after Ashes snub

Technology

Scientists edge closer to engineering blood vessels

News

Kangana Ranaut's new look as Chandramukhi unveiled in 'Chandramukhi 2' poster

News

I wish 'Shiv Shakti' helps new generation take pride in our roots, says Siddharth Tewary

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling unveils flash mob of Kens to surprise 'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig for her 40th b'day

Technology

2 top-level executives exit IPO-bound Ola Electric

Sports

Australian Open: Prannoy stuns Priyanshu, to face China's Weng Hong Yang in final

News

Edelweiss ‘saddened’ at Nitin Desai’s death, denies any wrongdoings

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Surrey Jaguars seal place in final; Montreal Tigers Cruise to Qualifiers 2 (Ld)

News

Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap mark their debut with ‘Pyaar Hai Toh Hai’

Sports

Aditi makes cut narrowly as Diksha misses at Women’s Scottish Open

Sports

Manchester City sign Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol on five-year deal

Sports

Series against Australia, England among top draws in India bilateral media rights bid: Report

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain reach quarterfinals with 5-1 win over Switzerland

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx calls out 'fake friends’ in cryptic message on social media

News

Tanvi Dogra, Anchal Sahu and Ankur Verma share ‘unbreakable’ bond

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US