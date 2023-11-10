Goa AAP: National games organised like circus, BJP failed to create infrastructure

Panaji, Nov 10 (IANS) Slamming BJP government for organising the national games without proper infrastructure, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that it was like a circus, where tents were erected for competitions.

AAP Working President Valmiki Naik on Friday addressed a press conference and attacked the BJP government for providing substandard facilities to sportspersons.

“Not a single infrastructure was created for national games that can now be used by sportspersons in the state. It was like a circus, they erected tents for organising games. Now they have been dismantled and taken back by the contractors,” Naik said.

He said that the BJP government didn’t create anything for sports and sportspersons. “BJP is involved in promoting nepotism, favoritism, and corruption within the sports sector,” he said.

Naik said that while Goans possess the potential for greatness in sports, the state government has failed to provide the necessary support.

“National Games hosted by the BJP government were a great failure, with no permanent sports infrastructure to show for the crores of rupees spent. Substandard catering, transportation, and accommodation marred the overall experience for players, forcing many to arrange their own necessities due to the lack of adequate provisions,” he said.

He said that during the National Games, heavy rain damaged the temporary setup, resulting in hardships for many players.

“Some games were conducted in darkness in one tent, while another tent faced issues with non-functioning air conditioning. Caterers encountered difficulties in food preparation,” he said.

“When it was announced that Goa would host the next National Games, there was a lack of willingness to take responsibility. It was only in response to a warning from the Indian Olympic Association of a 10 crore fine that last-minute arrangements were made for the National Games event,” he said.

