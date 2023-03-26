Neeraj Chopra surprises children in Bengaluru school

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Children in a Bengaluru school were left astounded as India’s first-ever Olympic champion in Track and Field, Neeraj Chopra, surprised them in their classroom with his unannounced visit.

Chopra, who is back in India between training stints, arrived at Vishwa Vidyapeeth in Yelahanka here on Saturday and spent time with the young children, who are all part of the school’s sports programme.

“It makes me really happy whenever I am able to put a smile on the faces of young children, and this was even more special because they were not expecting me to be there,” Neeraj was quoted as saying in a media release.

“I had some time between arriving in Bengaluru and going to an event, and I am happy that I could make the best use of it. I hope that meeting me will inspire them in their journey as young athletes,” he added.

Chopra, who is also set to visit Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary, spent time speaking to the young children, signing autographs and recalling his Olympic Gold-winning feat.

The most special moment of the day came when 30-odd children joined Chopra in reliving the National Anthem played at his Medal Ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic games.

